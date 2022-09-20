Ticker
EU seeks to increase uptake of cancer screening
By EUobserver
The European Commission unveiled on Tuesday a plan to ensure that the majority of the EU population who qualify for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings are offered such checking by 2025. Nearly €100m in total would be made available to help EU countries implement the new recommendations, which include extending the age target-groups, and ensuring equal access to screening as well as timely diagnosis, treatments, psychological support, and after-care.