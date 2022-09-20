Ticker
Belgian bishops partially back blessing of same-sex unions
By EUobserver
Belgian bishops on Tuesday published a document allowing the blessing of same-sex unions, Reuters reported. The text suggested a ritual including prayers and a benediction for stable same-sex union, but specifying that it is not what the church considers "sacramental marriage". The Vatican previously refused to give religious approval to same-sex marriage in the church, although Pope Francis has supported civil rights legislation to offer same-sex couples legal protection.