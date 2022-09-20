By EUobserver

Referendums organized by Moscow in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions will have no effect, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, after Russian-backed officials announced the plans. "The Russians can do whatever they want. It will not change anything," Kuleba told reporters in New York, according to Reuters. "Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say," he tweeted.