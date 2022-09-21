By EUobserver

Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Iran's leadership to listen to the women protesting in the streets over the death of a woman in police custody, Reuters reported. Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died while waiting with other women held by Iranian morality police, who enforce strict rules requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes. Her death has sparked popular unrest.