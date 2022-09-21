Ticker
German foreign minister urges Iran to listen to women protesters
By EUobserver
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Iran's leadership to listen to the women protesting in the streets over the death of a woman in police custody, Reuters reported. Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died while waiting with other women held by Iranian morality police, who enforce strict rules requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes. Her death has sparked popular unrest.