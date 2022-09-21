Wednesday

21st Sep 2022

Ticker

Flights out of Moscow sell out after Putin mobilisation order

By

One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after president Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate mobilisation of 300,000 reservists, Reuters reported. Putin's announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave Russia. Direct flights from Moscow to Turkey's Istanbul and Armenia's Yerevan, which both allow Russians in without a visa, were sold out, according to Aviasales, Russia's most popular flight website.

EU sanctions hamstrung by threat to food security

The EU has lifted some restrictions on the trade and financing of Russian coal and chemical to avoid an energy and food security crisis in poorer countries, but the upcoming ban on oil may have an even deeper impact.

'No decision expected' for EU decision on unanimous decisions

Swedish minister for European affairs Hans Dahlgren told EUobserver no decision can be expected on majority vote next year. Mikuláš Bek, the Czech minister for European affairs, said enlargement and changes to the decision-making are politically interlinked.

News in Brief

  1. Morocco snubs Left MEPs probing asylum-seeker deaths
  2. EU urges calm after Putin's nuclear threat
  3. Council of Europe rejects Ukraine 'at gunpoint' referendums
  4. Lithuania raises army alert level after Russia's military call-up
  5. Finland 'closely monitoring' new Russian mobilisation
  7. German foreign minister urges Iran to listen to women protesters
  8. EU condemns Russia's plans to hold referenda in Ukraine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  5. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling

Latest News

  1. Putin nuclear threat is desperation, says EU commission
  2. Germany nationalises gas giant Uniper amid energy crisis
  3. Removing CO2 — are member states actually ready?
  4. EU sanctions hamstrung by threat to food security
  5. Put Putin and Lavrov on trial, Czech minister says
  6. 'No decision expected' for EU decision on unanimous decisions
  7. EU seeks to ease Ukraine export woes
  8. EU's top court overturns German data-retention law

