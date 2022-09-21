By EUobserver

One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after president Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate mobilisation of 300,000 reservists, Reuters reported. Putin's announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave Russia. Direct flights from Moscow to Turkey's Istanbul and Armenia's Yerevan, which both allow Russians in without a visa, were sold out, according to Aviasales, Russia's most popular flight website.