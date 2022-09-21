Ticker
Finland 'closely monitoring' new Russian mobilisation
By EUobserver
Finland said on Wednesday that it is monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia, after president Vladimir Putin ordered the country's first military mobilisation since World War Two, Reuters reported. "Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," said Finnish defence minister Antti Kaikkonen, pointing out that "defence forces are well prepared and the situation is closely monitored".