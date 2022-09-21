Ticker
Lithuania raises army alert level after Russia's military call-up
By EUobserver
Lithuania on Wednesday increased alert levels of its army "to prevent any provocations from Russia," the country's defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas wrote on Facebook, after Moscow announced on the same day a partial military mobilisation for the war in Ukraine. "As Russia's military mobilisation will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, our neighbourhood, Lithuania cannot merely watch," he said, asking that support for Ukraine be increased.