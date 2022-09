By EUobserver

Morocco refused to grant a group of Left MEPs access to the Nador crossing point from the Spanish-enclave of Melilla on Tuesday (20 September). The MEPs had wanted to gain access as part of an investigation into the death of over 23 asylum seekers after some 2,000 attempted to scale the wall into the Melilla on 24 June. "We were denied access without any justification," said Left MEP Cornelia Ernst.