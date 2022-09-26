By EUobserver

EU countries have dropped calls for an "independent" enquiry into the alleged Israeli killing of Palestinian journalist Shirin Abu Akleh from a declaration on Israeli ties. The document, to be published while meeting Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid in early October, but already agreed by EU diplomats and seen by EUobserver, also voices "strong opposition to Israel's settlement policy and activities". It "looks forward" to closer gas cooperation.