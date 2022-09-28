Ticker
There is a 'really big hole' in the Nord Stream pipeline
By EUobserver
Danish energy companies have been put on a higher level of preparedness which requires them to check the physical safety of generators several times a day, following three large leaks in both Nord Stream pipelines. "A leak is extremely rare, and it naturally causes strong concern. That is why we have raised the level of preparedness in Denmark," director of the Danish Energy Agency Kristoffer Böttzauw told Danish daily Berlingske.