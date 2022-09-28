Wednesday

28th Sep 2022

Ticker

Former Jobbik MEP sentenced to prison for Russia spying

By

Hungary's Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced former Jobbik MEP Béla Kovács to five years in prison for spying, Hungarian media reported. He was also sentenced for budget fraud and falsification of documents. According to the indictment, between 2012 and 2014, Kovács' task was to create groups in the EU to strengthen Russia's interests and weaken EU policy. Kovács lives in Moscow. An international warrant could be issued for his arrest.

Opinion

The UN's Uyghur report must push EU into China sanctions

The UN report's findings should be met by the EU with a more principled and human rights-centred approach to China — urging the UN Office on Genocide Prevention to conduct an assessment of atrocities.

Column

EU should admonish less, and listen more, to the Global South

Whether on Russia, or gas, or climate change, or food security, the EU's constant finger-wagging and moralising is becoming unbearably repetitive and self-defeating. Most countries in the Global South view it as eurocentric and neo-colonial.

Foul play suspicions in Nord Stream leaks

Sweden's maritime authority detected two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Tuesday, shortly after Danish authorities discovered a leak in Nord Stream 2.

