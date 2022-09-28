By EUobserver

Hungary's Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced former Jobbik MEP Béla Kovács to five years in prison for spying, Hungarian media reported. He was also sentenced for budget fraud and falsification of documents. According to the indictment, between 2012 and 2014, Kovács' task was to create groups in the EU to strengthen Russia's interests and weaken EU policy. Kovács lives in Moscow. An international warrant could be issued for his arrest.