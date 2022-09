By EUobserver

Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines were caused by sabotage. "Today we faced an act of sabotage, we don't know all the details of what happened, but we see clearly that it's an act of sabotage related to the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine," he said during the opening of a new gas pipeline between Norway and Poland.