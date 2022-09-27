Tuesday

27th Sep 2022

France aims to start building new nuclear reactors by 2027

By

France wants to start building its first new-generation 'European Pressurised Reactors' nuclear reactor before May 2027, Reuters reported on Tuesday. French president Emmanuel Macron plans to build at least six new reactors as part of efforts to put his country on the path toward climate-neutrality. The reactors, which will replace current sites reaching the end of their lifespan by the end of 2030, will cost an estimated €51.7bn.

  France aims to start building new nuclear reactors by 2027
