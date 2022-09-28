Ticker
Hungary says sanctions 'harming Europe more than Russia'
By EUobserver
EU sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and plans for further energy sanctions have prompted skyrocketing energy prices, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács tweeted on Tuesday. "It has become clear that the sanctions which have been introduced are doing more harm to Europe than to Russia," he said, arguing if sanctions were lifted, prices would drop immediately. The EU is currently preparing new sanctions following Russia's general mobilisation.