Ticker
15 states push for EU-wide gas price cap
By EUobserver
A group of 15 member states has called on the European Commission to present plans to introduce a bloc-wide cap on the price of gas at Friday's energy council. "The cap should be applied to all wholesale natural gas transactions, and not limited to import from specific jurisdictions," reads the letter signed by Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.