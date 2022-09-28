Ticker
New compromise over EU energy emergency measures
By EUobserver
The Czech EU Council presidency has presented to member states a compromise proposal on energy emergency measures, due to be adopted during Friday's energy council. Under the latest agreement, countries would have the right to cap excess profits from low-cost electricity producers in a way that allows them to retain 10 percent of such revenues. Meanwhile, fossil-fuel companies' windfall profits from 2022 could be exempted from the market revenues cap.