28th Sep 2022

New compromise over EU energy emergency measures

The Czech EU Council presidency has presented to member states a compromise proposal on energy emergency measures, due to be adopted during Friday's energy council. Under the latest agreement, countries would have the right to cap excess profits from low-cost electricity producers in a way that allows them to retain 10 percent of such revenues. Meanwhile, fossil-fuel companies' windfall profits from 2022 could be exempted from the market revenues cap.

Can King Charles III reset the broken Brexit relationship?

The Queen's funeral was an impressive demonstration of solidarity from the EU towards a country that left the Union in 2020, and with whom the EU's relations have never recovered. Can the new King Charles III build bridges to Brussels?

Underwater explosions were detected near Nord Stream leaks

Measuring stations connected to the Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN) detected powerful underwater explosions close to the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. Poland has already declared it "sabotage".

The UN's Uyghur report must push EU into China sanctions

The UN report's findings should be met by the EU with a more principled and human rights-centred approach to China — urging the UN Office on Genocide Prevention to conduct an assessment of atrocities.

  1. Drone sightings in the North Sea 'occurred over months'
  2. Gazprom threatens to cut gas deliveries to Europe via Ukraine
  3. New compromise over EU energy emergency measures
  4. 15 states push for EU-wide gas price cap
  5. EU: Nord Stream explosions 'result of a deliberate act'
  6. EU okays €21bn Covid-recovery funding for Italy amid concern
  7. Greece pitches new EU fund to tackle energy prices
  8. Hungary says sanctions 'harming Europe more than Russia'

