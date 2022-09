By EUobserver

The EU is aiming to ban Russian imports worth €7bn a year in its next round of sanctions, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen declared Wednesday, without saying which new products would be hit. It's also proposing to ban more dual-use high-tech exports and impose a price cap on Russian oil. New blacklists will for the first time impose visa-bans and asset-freezes on people helping Russia circumvent EU sanctions.