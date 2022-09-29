Ticker
EU takes Malta to court over golden passports
By EUobserver
The EU Commission said Thursday it would file a legal challenge against Malta for its golden passport program, which allows wealthy foreigners to buy citizenship, and access to the EU's Schengen zone, for an investment of around €1m. Malta suspended it for Russians and Belarusians, but continues for all other nationalities. The commission argues that the scheme breaks EU rules because it does not require beneficiaries to live in Malta.