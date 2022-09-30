Friday

30th Sep 2022

EU ministers adopt measures to tackle soaring energy bills

EU energy ministers reached an agreement on Friday on measures to reduce high energy prices during a council meeting in Brussels, the Czech EU Council presidency announced. The proposal includes a binding target to reduce electricity consumption, a cap on market revenues from low-cost electricity producers such as renewables and nuclear power plants and a so-called "solidarity contribution mechanism" to channel excess profits from fossil-fuel extractors to consumers.

Why northeast Italy traded in League for Brothers of Italy

EUobserver spoke with several business figures and all confirmed they voted for Georgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy because it promised stability, less bureaucracy and tax cuts. Matteo Salvini's anti-EU rhetoric scared them, while they trust Meloni has "more common sense".

How US tech giants play EU states off against each other

Some have tried to justify Big Tech's meagre tax payments in EU states with heavier tax burdens by emphasising the fact that these companies create jobs and invest in next-generation technologies. However, their market dominance comes at a steep cost.

Deregulation of new GMO crops: science or business?

Academics and biotech research organisations with corporate interests have been leading the lobby campaign to deregulate new genomic techniques in the EU — using 'climate-friendly' and 'science-based' narratives, according to a report.

