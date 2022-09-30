Ticker
EU ministers adopt measures to tackle soaring energy bills
By EUobserver
EU energy ministers reached an agreement on Friday on measures to reduce high energy prices during a council meeting in Brussels, the Czech EU Council presidency announced. The proposal includes a binding target to reduce electricity consumption, a cap on market revenues from low-cost electricity producers such as renewables and nuclear power plants and a so-called "solidarity contribution mechanism" to channel excess profits from fossil-fuel extractors to consumers.