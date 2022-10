By EUobserver

Latvian prime minister Arturs Kariņš' centre-right New Unity party came first in elections on Sunday with 19 percent of the vote, putting him on course to form a new coalition to stay in office. "First and foremost on everyone's minds is how we all get through the winter ... and that we all remain united behind Ukraine," he said. Voters abandoned left-leaning, Russia-friendly parties, such as Harmony (with 5 percent).