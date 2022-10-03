Monday

3rd Oct 2022

Bulgaria risks hung parliament after inconclusive vote

Bulgaria faced ongoing political uncertainty after inconclusive elections on Sunday, which saw the conservative-populist GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov hobble into first place with some 25 percent of votes, according to exit polls. The reformist We Continue the Change party came second on 20 percent. If Borissov fails to create a coalition, another election — the fifth in two years — might need to be called.

