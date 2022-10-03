Ticker
Russia halts gas supplies to Italy
By EUobserver
Italy stopped receiving Russian gas via Austria this weekend, its top energy firm, Eni, has said, after Russian supplier Gazprom said Austrian regulatory changes caused temporary contractual problems. The outage comes after Russia cut off gas to Germany and Poland in a move seen as putting pressure on EU countries to drop sanctions. Austria said its Russian deliveries were normal. Russian gas comes to south-east Europe via Ukraine and Turkey.