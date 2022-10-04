By EUobserver

Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau on Monday signed a diplomatic note to Berlin concerning reparations for the second world war, formalising his country's demand for compensation ahead of a visit by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock to Warsaw on Tuesday. Poland's ruling nationalists in September estimated that Germany owed the country €1.28 trillion. Germany, Poland's biggest trade partner, has said all financial claims linked to the war had been settled.