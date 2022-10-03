By EUobserver

Lithuania's foreign ministry on Monday declared Russia's top diplomat in the country, Sergey Ryabokon, persona-non-grata. "[His] recent actions and statements are incompatible with a diplomat's status, and should be seen as interference in the host nation's domestic affairs," the statement said. The ministry did not detail the alleged offences. The diplomat has to leave the country in five days. Lithuania expelled Russia's ambassador in April and recalled its own.