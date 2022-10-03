Monday

3rd Oct 2022

Ticker

Lithuania expels top Russian diplomat

By

Lithuania's foreign ministry on Monday declared Russia's top diplomat in the country, Sergey Ryabokon, persona-non-grata. "[His] recent actions and statements are incompatible with a diplomat's status, and should be seen as interference in the host nation's domestic affairs," the statement said. The ministry did not detail the alleged offences. The diplomat has to leave the country in five days. Lithuania expelled Russia's ambassador in April and recalled its own.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Exclusive

EU officials were warned of risk over issuing financial warning

The European watchdog for systemic economic risk last week warned of "severe" threats to financial stability — but internal notes show top-level officials expressed "strong concerns" over the "timing" of such a warning, fearing publication could further destabilise financial markets.

Opinion

EU leaders have until Friday for refugee resettlement pledges

EU commissioner Ylva Johansson's words on refugee protection were welcome. But, worryingly, the commitments made by EU leaders at the forum have not translated into action. There is still time for them to save face — but it's running out.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  3. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  4. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries

Latest News

  1. EU officials were warned of risk over issuing financial warning
  2. EU debates national energy plans amid calls for more coordination
  3. What Modi and Putin’s ‘unbreakable friendship’ means for the EU
  4. EU leaders have until Friday for refugee resettlement pledges
  5. Cities and regions stand with citizens and SMEs ahead of difficult winter
  6. Editor's weekly digest: A week of leaks
  7. Putin declares holy war on Western 'satanism'
  8. Two elections and 'Macron's club' in focus Next WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us