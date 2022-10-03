Ticker
Orbán: German €200bn shield is start of 'cannibalism in EU'
By EUobserver
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán warned that Germany's planned €200bn stimulus package could erode EU unity. "The sanctions policy is imposed on everyone, but there is no common fund to compensate for the financial consequences," Orbán said on Monday in Budapest. "The rich will bail out their companies with huge sums, while the poor cannot do this. [...] This is the beginning of cannibalism in the EU," he added.