Ticker
Czechs warn joint-nationality citizens in Russia on mobilisation
By EUobserver
After Russia's mobilisation speech, the Czech Republic's foreign ministry on Monday warned its citizens living in Russia that their embassy in Moscow cannot provide them "with adequate, full consular protection," Reuters reported. "Citizens of the Czech Republic who also hold Russian citizenship should bear in mind that if they are on the territory of the Russian Federation, they are perceived by Russian authorities primarily as citizens of the Russian Federation".