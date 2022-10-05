Wednesday

5th Oct 2022

Ticker

EU adds Anguilla, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos to tax-haven blacklist

By

EU countries agreed on Tuesday to include Anguilla, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos in its blacklist of tax-havens, as reported by EUobserver. The three Caribbean countries were added because, according to the commission, they have failed to enforce the economic substance requirements that apply to zero-tax jurisdictions. American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands, and Vanuatu are also part of the list.

MEPs condemn EU Commission 'leniency' on Hungary

MEPs criticised the EU Commission for what they see as the executive not being tough enough on the government of Viktor Orbán, as Hungary's parliament passed new legislation as part of a deal with the EU executive.

EU adopts common charger law, forces iPhone redesign

The days of pilling up obsolete chargers in drawers and groping around to find the correct one are coming to an end. MEPs adopted new rules forcing all phone manufacturers to offer a common charging solution by autumn 2024.

