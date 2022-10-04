By EUobserver

EU countries agreed on Tuesday to include Anguilla, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos in its blacklist of tax-havens, as reported by EUobserver. The three Caribbean countries were added because, according to the commission, they have failed to enforce the economic substance requirements that apply to zero-tax jurisdictions. American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands, and Vanuatu are also part of the list.