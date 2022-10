By EUobserver

Danes will vote in a general election on 1 November, social democrat prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Wednesday after her government lost majority in parliament over its decision to cull millions of mink during the Covid pandemic. Frederiksen has governed since 2019, supported by three left-leaning parties. Recent polls indicate a close race with Frederiksen's alliance set to win 84 seats against 85 for the center-right opposition.