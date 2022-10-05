By EUobserver

Slovenia's parliament on Tuesday legalised same-sex marriage, becoming the first central European country to give gay couples the same rights as their heterosexual counterparts, AFP reported. The moves follows a Constitutional Court ruling from July that same-sex couples could legally marry and adopt children. The law passed with 48 votes in favour, 29 against and one abstention. The main conservative opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) has criticised the court's ruling.