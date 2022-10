By EUobserver

A Swedish MEP cut off her hair during a speech in the European Parliament in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by the morality police. "Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until the women of Iran are free we are going to stand with you," Iraqi-born Renew MEP Abir Al-Sahlani said Tuesday, cutting off her ponytail.