By EUobserver

The European Parliament called on Thursday for an impartial investigation into the "tragic killing" of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. Amini died in mid-September following physical abuse in police custody, after being arrested for ignoring Iran's veiling laws. MEPs urged the EU to impose sanctions on Iranian officials involved in her death and those using violence against street protestors. They also called for a UN investigation into recent events.