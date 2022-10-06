Thursday

6th Oct 2022

Orbán rails against Russia sanctions at Prague summit

By

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán met in Prague on Thursday with eurosceptic former Czech president Václav Klaus, and condemned EU sanctions towards Russia ahead of a meeting of 44 European countries. Orbán said sanctions must be "reconsidered" because they did't meet expectations. "The war is not over, the prices in Europe have gone down, but Russia is making good money from the situation," he said, according to MTI newswire.

EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear

The European Commission will present its roadmap to reduce gas prices to member states during an informal summit in Prague. The plan includes a price cap on gas used to generate electricity, but experts point out a variety of risks.

Opinion

The fossil-fuel agenda behind EU's carbon-capture plans

The fossil-fuel industry is using the carbon removal agenda to get yet more support for failed carbon capture, which is a key component of the pie-in-the-sky carbon removal technologies being promoted by the EU Commission.

Analysis

Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges

World leaders will meet in exactly four weeks to discuss some of the most pressing issues of climate change — amid escalating geopolitical tensions, and widespread mistrust in the developing world as green finance promises remain unfulfilled.

News in Brief

  1. Sweden: Nord Stream probe points to 'gross sabotage'
  2. Orbán rails against Russia sanctions at Prague summit
  3. MEPs urge inquiry into Mahsa Amini killing and Iran sanctions
  4. Thousands of Hungarian students and teachers protest
  5. Swedish MEP cuts hair mid-speech to support Iran women
  6. Danish general election called for 1 November
  7. Slovenia legalises gay marriage, adoption
  8. Russia's stand-in EU ambassador reprimanded on Ukraine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. Europe lays aside quarrels to isolate Putin
  2. Spyware-hacked MEPs still seeking answers
  3. EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear
  4. Germany braces for criticism of national €200bn energy fund
  5. The fossil-fuel agenda behind EU's carbon-capture plans
  6. Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges
  7. EU wants to see US list on Russia financing of politicians
  8. Putin's twin aim: to break Ukraine and West's consensus

