By EUobserver

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán met in Prague on Thursday with eurosceptic former Czech president Václav Klaus, and condemned EU sanctions towards Russia ahead of a meeting of 44 European countries. Orbán said sanctions must be "reconsidered" because they did't meet expectations. "The war is not over, the prices in Europe have gone down, but Russia is making good money from the situation," he said, according to MTI newswire.