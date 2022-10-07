Friday

7th Oct 2022

Migration 'next weapon' in Russia's hybrid war, Estonian premier says

Speaking at arrival in Prague, Estonian premier Kaja Kallas said countries should be "very cautious" admitting Russian draft dodgers. Although the 1951 UN Refugee Convention is supposed also to cover draft evaders, Kallas warned it could fuel Russian "imperialism." "If the minority grows large enough Russia could us it as an excuse to "liberate" them," Kallas said, who has previously restricted Russians from entering the country.

More time needed to agree possible EU gas price cap

EU leaders are expected to come back to the issue of gas price caps at their usual summit in Brussels on 20 and 21 October — when an agreement could be reached by the 27 heads of state and government.

Russia's €200m nuclear exports untouched by EU sanctions

While Europe is weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels, its nuclear sector is still heavily dependent on Russia, importing over €200m of uranium annually. But when the EU adopts a new sanctions on Friday, nuclear energy will again be absent.

