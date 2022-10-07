By EUobserver

Speaking at arrival in Prague, Estonian premier Kaja Kallas said countries should be "very cautious" admitting Russian draft dodgers. Although the 1951 UN Refugee Convention is supposed also to cover draft evaders, Kallas warned it could fuel Russian "imperialism." "If the minority grows large enough Russia could us it as an excuse to "liberate" them," Kallas said, who has previously restricted Russians from entering the country.