Friday

7th Oct 2022

Migration 'next weapon' in Russia's hybrid war, Estonian premier says

By

Speaking at arrival in Prague, Estonian premier Kaja Kallas said countries should be "very cautious" admitting Russian draft dodgers. Although the 1951 UN Refugee Convention is supposed also to cover draft evaders, Kallas warned it could fuel Russian "imperialism." "If the minority grows large enough Russia could us it as an excuse to "liberate" them," Kallas said, who has previously restricted Russians from entering the country.

Investigation

Russia's €200m nuclear exports untouched by EU sanctions

While Europe is weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels, its nuclear sector is still heavily dependent on Russia, importing over €200m of uranium annually. But when the EU adopts a new sanctions on Friday, nuclear energy will again be absent.

EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear

The European Commission will present its roadmap to reduce gas prices to member states during an informal summit in Prague. The plan includes a price cap on gas used to generate electricity, but experts point out a variety of risks.

News in Brief

  2. Sweden: Nord Stream probe points to 'gross sabotage'
  3. Orbán rails against Russia sanctions at Prague summit
  4. MEPs urge inquiry into Mahsa Amini killing and Iran sanctions
  5. Thousands of Hungarian students and teachers protest
  6. Swedish MEP cuts hair mid-speech to support Iran women
  7. Danish general election called for 1 November
  8. Slovenia legalises gay marriage, adoption

Latest News

  1. Russian media 'censorship' overrules Swedish & Danish constitution
  2. Russia's €200m nuclear exports untouched by EU sanctions
  3. What actually happened at the 'most complicated election in the world'?
  4. Europe lays aside quarrels to isolate Putin
  5. Spyware-hacked MEPs still seeking answers
  6. EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear
  7. Germany braces for criticism of national €200bn energy fund
  8. The fossil-fuel agenda behind EU's carbon-capture plans

