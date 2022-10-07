By EUobserver

This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded on Friday to jailed human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, human rights organisation Memorial, which aimed to preserve the memory of the victims of Communist regime in Russia and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine, documenting war crimes committed by Russian in Ukraine. Belarusian security police detianed Bialiatski last year, while Memorial was dissolved by Russian authorities last year.