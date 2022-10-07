By EUobserver

Italy's outgoing government adopted a new plan for LGBTI rights before handing over the rule to a right-wing government which had promised to be socially conservative. The LGBTI strategy aims to fight discrimination at schools, hospitals, prisons, sports clubs and the workplace. It recommends LGBTI awareness courses for teachers, doctors, police officers and prison guards. Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, expected to the next premier, said she will resist "LGBTI lobbies".