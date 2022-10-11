Tuesday

11th Oct 2022

Ticker

'Makes no sense' to engage with Russia, EU tells Hungary

By

It is the responsibility of EU member state to proceed with bilateral meetings but the EU's position is that "it makes no sense to engage with Russia at a time when they are so openly disregarding and dismissing every single civilised norm of the rules-based world", EU Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said on Tuesday of Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó's visit to Moscow later this week for Russian Energy Week.

