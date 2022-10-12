Wednesday

12th Oct 2022

Ticker

Nato chief: 'Hybrid and cyber-attacks can trigger Article 5'

By

"Hybrid and cyber-attacks can trigger Article 5," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday when asked about the act of sabotage on the German rail network at the weekend and the twin leaks at the Nord Stream pipelines. Stoltenberg refused to comment on specific events, as investigations are ongoing, but warned that hybrid and cyber-attacks "can constitute armed attack against a Nato ally", triggering the joint defence action.

Opinion

Can Europe protect its underwater cables from sabotage?

The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was the first major attack on European maritime infrastructure. But while the EU Commission has a critical infrastructure directive in the works, it largely focuses on cybersecurity —not physical attacks.

