Wednesday

12th Oct 2022

Ticker

EU and WHO: Covid-19 pandemic 'still not over'

By

"The Covid-19 pandemic is still not over," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, the director of the World Health Organization's European branch, Hans Kluge, and the head of the EU agency monitoring viral infections, Andrea Ammon, said on Wednesday. They said vaccines remain the most "effective tool" to protect the most vulnerable, as the new wave of cases and the normal flu this winter is expected to increase pressure on hospitals.

Investigation

How Europe's pension funds are gambling with food prices

Some of Europe's largest pension funds are investing billions of euros in volatile commodity markets, risking the hard-earned income of millions of workers while fuelling a global hunger crisis caused in part by such investments, a new investigation has found.

