By EUobserver

"The Covid-19 pandemic is still not over," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, the director of the World Health Organization's European branch, Hans Kluge, and the head of the EU agency monitoring viral infections, Andrea Ammon, said on Wednesday. They said vaccines remain the most "effective tool" to protect the most vulnerable, as the new wave of cases and the normal flu this winter is expected to increase pressure on hospitals.