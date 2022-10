By EUobserver

Firms in the EU should be able to stop workers from wearing religious symbols, such as headscarves, so long as their rules on religious neutrality "applied to all workers in a general and undifferentiated way", the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg ruled on Thursday. The ruling came over a Belgian case in which L.F., a headscarf-wearing Muslim woman, was refused an internship at SCRL, a social-housing company.