Estonia to send more weapons, equipment to Ukraine
By EUobserver
Estonia approved a new military aid package to Ukraine on Thursday. "We are sending winter gear, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine. We will deliver them fast," Estonia's prime minister Kaja Kallas tweeted. Anti-tank weaponry would be replaced with new weapons systems expected to be delivered in December, according to the ministry of defence. Training programmes are also being planned. Estonia has provided military aid to Ukraine worth over €255m.