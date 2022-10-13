Thursday

13th Oct 2022

Ticker

Putin's aggression prompted 'remarkable' UN vote on Ukraine

By

Backing by 143 UN members Wednesday for an EU-drafted resolution condemning Russian annexation of eastern Ukrainian regions was "remarkable", International Crisis Group expert Richard Gowan told EUobserver from New York. "Diplomats had been predicting 125 to 130 positive votes", he said. The annexation "forced" those sitting on the fence "to make a stand". Russian missile strikes on civilian targets in the run-up to the vote also "influenced some states".

Ukraine files cases against 45 suspected war criminals

Ukraine has filed court papers against 45 suspected war criminals out of whom 10 have been already convicted for crimes committed since the Russian invasion began in late February, said Ukraine's prosecutor general

Opinion

Big-Agri is pushing for loopholes to keep caged animal farming

Despite citizen mobilisation and political support for the upcoming EU ban on cages for farmed animals, the lobbyists of Big Agri-food industry are now asking the EU for delays and loopholes that would make the new law ineffective in practice.

News in Brief

  2. Council of Europe declares Russia a 'terrorist' regime
  3. Estonia to send more weapons, equipment to Ukraine
  4. Council of Europe puts Hungary under monitoring
  5. EU court: Belgian firm has right to ban Muslim headscarves
  6. Russia isolated in UN vote on Ukraine annexations
  7. Putin: Nord Stream gas could be redirected via Black Sea
  8. Belarus opposition leader: 'Every Russian solider' must leave

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. Belarus opposition to MEPs: ‘Peace in Europe starts with free Belarus’
  2. Ukraine files cases against 45 suspected war criminals
  3. MEPs vote to include nuclear investments under RepowerEU
  4. Big-Agri is pushing for loopholes to keep caged animal farming
  5. EU agrees to jointly buy gas — but divided on price caps
  6. Bosnia recommended for EU candidacy, but Serbia warned
  7. Nato's options if Putin strikes Polish airfield on front line
  8. EU under scrutiny for bankrolling surveillance in Africa

