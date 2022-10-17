Monday

17th Oct 2022

Ticker

EU to provide military training to Ukraine

By

EU foreign affairs ministers on Monday agreed to set up a military assistance mission to Ukraine, aiming to "provide individual, collective and specialised training to Ukraine's armed forces", in a statement by the council of the EU. The mission will operate in EU member states' territories and will have its headquarters in Brussels. The mission will also ensure coordination with member states' bilateral activities supporting Ukraine.

Agenda

EU summit and Sakharov Prize This WEEK

The EU Commission on Tuesday is expected to put forward emergency measures on energy — but it is not clear if it will include price-caps, before leaders discuss the plans at a summit in the second half of the week.

Editorial

Editor's weekly digest: Pushback pushback

The Olaf report on Frontex published in full this week highlights once again one of the cruelest euphemisms used in talking about people wanting to cross borders.

News in Brief

  Putin's aggression prompted 'remarkable' UN vote on Ukraine
  Council of Europe declares Russia a 'terrorist' regime
  Estonia to send more weapons, equipment to Ukraine
  Council of Europe puts Hungary under monitoring
  EU court: Belgian firm has right to ban Muslim headscarves
  Russia isolated in UN vote on Ukraine annexations
  Putin: Nord Stream gas could be redirected via Black Sea

