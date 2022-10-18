By EUobserver

EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans scolded Hungary's foreign minister Tuesday after Péter Szijjártó travelled to Moscow recently. "I don't think going on your knees in front of [Russian president] Putin in Moscow is going to be a long-term solution for our problems," he told journalists, adding: "I was quite disgusted by seeing minister Szijjártó again going to Moscow, begging for mercy from someone who has invaded a peaceful European country."