By EUobserver

EU affairs ministers on Tuesday commented on the European Parliament's proposals on reforming EU elections, including formalising the so-called spitzenkandidat process — choosing the next EU Commission president through the election –, lowering the voting age to 16 and having transnational lists and a common voting day. Several ministers criticised the proposals arguing that they interfere with national electoral systems, and do not take into account sufficiently the national specificities.