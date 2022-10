By EUobserver

The European Parliament awarded the people of Ukraine the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. "This award is for those Ukrainians fighting on the ground. For those who have been forced to flee," said Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament. The nomination follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. The award, which is named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, will be handed out 14 December in Strasbourg.